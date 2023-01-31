Marlboro County man arrested after victim beaten, left badly wounded

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a beating in Marlboro County over the weekend is in custody, investigators say.

According to the report, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on McDowell St. in McColl for a reported male subject who crawled to the 911 caller’s home and appeared to be badly beaten.

Responding deputies found the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment for multiple facial fractures and other serious injuries.

Investigator Clay Anderson said the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division viewed a Ring security video showing the suspect, Rodriguez “Rod” Ramone Peterkin, 25, of Clio, kick the victim in the face as the victim was crawling on the ground trying to get help.

Peterkin was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

he was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking and has a bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office Tuesday.

