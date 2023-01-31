Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro County man arrested after victim beaten, left badly wounded

Rodriguez “Rod” Ramone Peterkin
Rodriguez “Rod” Ramone Peterkin(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a beating in Marlboro County over the weekend is in custody, investigators say.

According to the report, around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on McDowell St. in McColl for a reported male subject who crawled to the 911 caller’s home and appeared to be badly beaten.

Responding deputies found the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment for multiple facial fractures and other serious injuries.

Investigator Clay Anderson said the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division viewed a Ring security video showing the suspect, Rodriguez “Rod” Ramone Peterkin, 25, of Clio, kick the victim in the face as the victim was crawling on the ground trying to get help.

Peterkin was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

he was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking and has a bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office Tuesday.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
The owner of Good Day Cafe is finding new ways to serve the community nearly a year after...
Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
Alex Murdaugh listens as the lead investigator in the murder case took the stand Monday morning.
LIVE BLOG: Day 7: Testimony to resume with questions over Murdaugh statement in interview
CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Conway