Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire

Latest News

.
The search continues for missing boater last seen in North Myrtle Beach
.
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
.
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
.
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation’ in Surfside Beach area
.
Grand Strand author pushes for decoding reading practices in schools