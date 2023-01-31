Submit a Tip
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to assist with police investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed to the public until at least Wednesday as all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department.

During the closure, the HCACC will not be able to conduct adoptions, nor accept owner surrenders or stray intakes.

Staff will continue to care for all animals on-site for the duration of the closure.

Rescues may continue on a case-by-case basis as usual—rescue partners should reach out to the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

For animal-related public safety matters, call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

