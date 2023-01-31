Submit a Tip
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years

A comet discovered just last year is finally visible to skywatchers on Earth, and could become visible to the unaided eye as it gets closer.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Keep an eye out for an unusual light in the sky - a green comet is set to zoom past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years.

Astronomers first discovered the icy celestial object in March.

They believe the last time the comet was visible in the night sky was during the Stone Age.

Its orbit passes through the outer reaches of the solar system, which is why it has taken such a long time to swing by our planet again.

The comet will make its closest pass to Earth between Wednesday and Thursday.

It will appear as a faint green smudge near the North Star.

And don’t worry about the comet coming too close - it will be at least 26 million miles away, more than 100 times as far as the moon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

