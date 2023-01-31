Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of Good Day Cafe is finding new ways to serve the community nearly a year after closing the cafe doors.

Kevin Andrews planned to re-open Good Day Cafe after injuries from a hit and run forced him to close shop last March.

However, on his road to recovery, he instead put his energy toward starting a new nonprofit for a cause hitting close to home.

Andrews started the ALZ Foundation as a way to provide help and care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

He said he got the idea a few years ago when he began caring for his mother-in-law, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

ALZ provides educational programs, memory care visits, therapies and more for those with the disease.

Andrews said he is most excited about offering companion pets and dolls for anyone in need because he’s seen firsthand the impact they can have.

“Her reaction and her passion, joy and just love for life come back when she’s holding her pets or her dolls. You can see that interaction and it really is a beautiful moment because these little moments are lost with this disease,” said Andrews.

Andrews is also opening a retail store called Memory Lane.

Memory Lane will not only serve as the nonprofit’s donation and resource center but a place to give seniors and those with autism a place to work.

ALZ will provide employment training through a retail-ready program teaching different skills in the workplace.

Andrews said Memory Lane will also be used as a space for caregivers to come together for support groups.

“It’s a 24/7 job that requires a lot of patience, a lot of knowledge and a lot of learning. The learning curve is a steep one, because each individual is different. It’s a sad disease, and that’s why we wanna offer the support and services to help,” said Andrews.

ALZ is looking for volunteers and donations to help them get started.

Andrews hopes to open Memory Lane within the next two weeks.

Unfortunately, Good Day Cafe is closed for business and a new store now calls the building home. Andrews hopes visitors will feel a little bit of the Good Day Cafe when they visit Memory Lane.

“This is a continuation of our goodwill and what we did at Good Day Cafe, and I guess this is the next progression to give back to the community,” said Andrews.

If you would like to volunteer or donate at the ALZ Foundation you can call 843-839-2095 or click here.

