FIRST ALERT: Rain chance continues to increase this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a gloomy. A stationary front will keep the cloud cover over our area throughout the work week. Rain chances will continue to grow as the week goes on.

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to see overcast skies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Rain chances remain low, however that stationary front will produce enough moisture for isolated showers throughout the night. Patchy fog is expected to develop again after midnight through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows are going to drop in the 50s.

TOMORROW

Simply enjoy the warmth when you can because changes are coming. The front will dive south as we head into the forecast for Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will occur in the morning hours as the front passes through the area by mid morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s by tomorrow morning, followed by colder air crashing in for the afternoon.

Along with the passage of the front, we’ll hold onto a round of showers again for Wednesday. Rain chances will be higher at 30% but still not a washout for any plans on Wednesday. A few showers will around from time to time.

Rain chances sticking around this week (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCE INCREASES

The best chance of rain since Monday arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Thursday with a round of showers moving into the region Thursday evening and into the overnight hours. The heaviest rain will be throughout the early morning hours on Friday and into the Friday morning commute.

Rainy Friday morning (WMBF)

Similar to what we will see on Wednesday, temperatures will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday morning and fall into the 30s by Friday evening. When all is said and done, an additional inch or so of rain is expected across the region by the end of this week. Majority of that rain will come from the system Thursday night and into Friday.

