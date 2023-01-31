FIRST ALERT: Clouds continue today, increasing rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast pattern remains active for the work week with plenty of cloud cover and increasing rain chances for the rest of the week.

TODAY

Patchy dense fog will impact many of you for the morning commute. As you head out the door this morning, give yourself a few extra minutes and keep an eye out for the kids at the bus stops. Even when the fog lifts out, we’ll still hold onto cloudy skies for your Tuesday as a stationary front stays just off to our north today.

A few light showers will be possible throughout the day but it's a lower rain chance than what we saw yesterday. (WMBF)

If you are looking for the best day to get outside and to stay dry, look no further than today! While clouds are around, we’re only looking at a 20% chance of rain today. No rain but clouds will keep temperatures in the low-mid 60s as we remain on the southern side of that stationary front. Temperatures north of the front will sit in the 40s today, just for perspective.

TOMORROW

Simply enjoy the warmth when you can because changes are coming. The front will dive south as we head into the forecast for Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will occur in the morning hours as the front passes through the area by mid morning.

We're warm tomorrow morning before the highs fall throughout the day. (WMBF)

Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s by tomorrow morning, followed by colder air crashing in for the afternoon.

Wednesday is a day where highs will occur in the morning as cold air rushes in behind the first of two fronts this week. (WMBF)

Along with the passage of the front, we’ll hold onto a round of showers again for Wednesday. Rain chances will be higher at 30% but still not a washout for any plans on Wednesday. A few showers will around from time to time.

We see those chances climb each day this week. (WMBF)

BEST RAIN CHANCE LATE WEEK

The best chance of rain since Monday arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Thursday with a round of showers moving into the region Thursday evening and into the overnight hours.

The second cold front moves through the area on Friday, bringing in heavy rain before sunrise on Friday and through the morning commute. (WMBF)

The heaviest rain will be throughout the early morning hours on Friday and into the Friday morning commute. Similar to what we will see on Wednesday, temperatures will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday morning and fall into the 30s by Friday evening. When all is said and done, an additional inch or so of rain is expected across the region by the end of this week. Majority of that rain will come from the system Thursday night and into Friday.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected for the week. (WMBF)

