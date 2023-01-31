Submit a Tip
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at Florence hotel

Florence firefighters and police officers responded to a fire on the second floor of the...
Florence firefighters and police officers responded to a fire on the second floor of the Comfort Inn and Suites early Tuesday morning.(Source: Florence Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a hotel early Tuesday morning.

The Florence Fire and Police departments were called after 7:30 a.m. to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived and saw fire coming from the right side of the building on the second floor.

They evacuated those staying on the second floor of the hotel while working to put out the fire. The fire department added that the sprinkler system did activate in the room where the fire started.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

There were no reported injuries.

