Dillon Co. man turns himself in after allegedly shooting his son, sheriff says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the father, James Hunt, turned himself in shortly after the incident.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

