Dillon Co. man turns himself in after allegedly shooting his son, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the father, James Hunt, turned himself in shortly after the incident.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

