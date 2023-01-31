Submit a Tip
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell

Deputies are now searching for the man responsible for the shooting, Sheriff Pernell confirmed there is no threat to the public.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

