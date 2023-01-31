Deputies investigating 3rd shooting on Georgetown Co. street in 1 week

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the gunman behind the third shooting in a week on Meadow Street.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired into an occupied dwelling in the 100 block of Meadow Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, a witness observed a suspect wearing a hoodie flee the scene on foot. A deputy gave chase before losing him on Dandelion Court.

Shots were previously fired into houses on Meadow Street from a vehicle on Jan. 26. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. on Thursday to the 100 block of Meadow Street where dozens of shots were fired into three occupied homes and one unoccupied home.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark four-door sedan with a rear spoiler, possibly a Toyota Corolla, speeding away toward Mercer Avenue.

On Jan. 25, deputies were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, was detained at the scene and charged with Walker’s murder. Woodruff was out on bond after being charged with the May 2021 murder of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr. on Graham Road in the Georgetown Community.

There were no injuries to the occupants in Thursday’s or Monday’s shootings.

Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.