CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $50K Powerball ticket sold in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In Monday night’s drawing, a Powerball player in the Grand Strand area who added Double Play to their Powerball® ticket, won $50,000.

The ticket was sold at was sold in Conway at the 501 Mini Mart #1 at 4245 Hwy. 501 W.

Powerball® Winning Numbers for Jan. 30:

1 4 12 36 49 Powerball: 5 x2

Double Play® Winning Numbers for Jan. 30:

3 25 28 42 61 Powerball: 17

The Powerball® jackpot has grown to $653 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. This is the game’s 8th largest jackpot ever offered.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

There are eight ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot with Powerball®, so carefully check your tickets.

The Lottery urges players to please, and play responsibly.

Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

