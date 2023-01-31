Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While football fans look forward to the Super Bowl in two weeks, Carolina Panthers fans heard from their new head coach on Tuesday for the first time.

The team named Frank Reich to the position last week. In terms of getting the team in better shape for the upcoming season and in terms of getting fans on his side, he’s got his work cut out for him.

Reich was the starting quarterback for the Panthers during their first-ever game back on Sept. 3, 1995. He was officially introduced as the new head coach by the team at a news conference shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

After his playing days, Reich was an offensive coordinator and won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

He had a winning record as head coach in Indianapolis and took the Colts to the playoffs twice in five years before he was fired.

A lot of fans acknowledge he’s a good coach, but some Panthers fans are still stinging that owner David Tepper snubbed interim coach Steve Wilks for the job.

Many felt Wilks deserved the full-time opportunity.

