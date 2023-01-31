Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month.

Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily.

A busted water heater flooded Winna's Kitchen in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

The owners told WMBF News on Tuesday that the construction phase has gone slower than they had hoped but the outpouring of community support has allowed employees to keep working throughout the area.

It’s also allowed them to focus on what they want to their business to look like when they reopen.

“You don’t know what you don’t know until you have to learn it and so there’s some things that we looked at and said, ‘Hey this is an opportunity for us to get better on our customer service, on our branding, on our wait times, on our plating,’” said co-owner Jess Sagun.

Crews need to work on such as getting in countertops, a new bar, finishing the hardwood floors and installing a new ceiling, according to the owners.

They set a reopening date goal of March 1, and they’re excited to welcome everyone back.

“Kind of get the gang back together. We miss seeing our regulars and so we’re excited just to pick up where we left off but maybe even better than it was before,” said co-owner Kinsey Muller.

The owner said they are excited to debut their new spring menu with some new items as well as their well-known favorites.

The family-owned restaurant opened in September 2021 along Main Street in Myrtle Beach. It also serves a greater purpose, however, as customers can help feed those in need by ordering a “Number One” which covers the cost of a meal for anyone who is hungry.

