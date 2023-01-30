What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case.

While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the Attorney General’s Office in Columbia to ask for help with the investigation into her disappearance.

Alexis Ware disappeared one year after leaving a gas station along Highway 29 North in Anderson County. Her red car was found two counties away McCormick County with all her personal belongings but no sign of Alexis.

Loved ones have desperately worked to find any clue about the young mother.

Her son’s father tells Ware’s mom, Alberta, that Alexis dropped her two kids off and sped away form the gas station.

Alberta said in one of her last conversations with her daughter, Alexis told her someone in a black truck had been following her for several weeks and she was afraid.

“A year has passed and nothing has changed from the first day of disappearance,” said Alberta. “And we’re just hoping for some closure, and we pray for closure. We need answers. Her children need answers. I have to deal with the fact that her daughter lays down and cries for her mom.”

If you know anything about Alexis Ware’s disappearance, please call the 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS: Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.