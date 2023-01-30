Two additional arrests made in deadly Darlington County shooting, sheriff says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two more arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Jan. 20.

Tre’Von Kayontae Johnson was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have also been arrested and charged in this case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. of a shooting on Syracuse Street. Hudson Jr. said two juveniles were shot, one did not survive.

Warrants show Johnson and three others conspired to follow and shoot at a 2017 White Honda Civic while three people were in it, including the two minors who were shot.

