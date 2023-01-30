Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Stop by Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents at this years Spring Home and Garden Show

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents is a family owned Home Furniture and Mattresses store located in Little River.

You can stop by and see them at the Horry Georgetown Home Show this weekend Feb. 3rd - Feb. 5th.

More than 150 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services.

You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, hurricane protection products, new kitchens and bathrooms, awnings and sunrooms, to whole house remodels and new home builders.

