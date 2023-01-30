Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details about why a Horry County Schools teacher was charged with assault and kidnapping.

Surfside Beach police arrested Kimberly Bone on Thursday.

An incident report shows that Bone was the one who called police to a home along 13th Avenue South and claimed that she had been beaten up by her roommate after the two got into a fight over her dogs.

Police then interviewed the victim who said the two exchanged words and then she went to her room to get away from the suspect.

According to the report, the suspect ended up breaking down the door and took broken pieces of the door frame and hit the victim while the victim was hiding behind the broken door.

“The victim said the suspect picked up a large ‘spear-like’ piece of the door frame and tried to hit her with it,” the police report states.

The victim told police she was able to get out of the bedroom and then the suspect threw herself on top of her and began punching her, pulling her hair out and biting the victim on the hands and arms, the police report shows.

Eventually, the victim was able to get up and out of the apartment.

“The victim stated that she did not want to press charges against the suspect due to the possibility of ruining the suspect’s career and possible retaliation,” the incident report states.

But police determined the suspect was the primary aggressor and that there was enough probable cause to charge the suspect with third-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

The officer added in the report that they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Bone and determined that she was intoxicated.

Horry County Schools placed Bone on leave during the investigation. HCS added that Bone has been with the district since October 2018 and served as an alternative education teacher at the SOAR Academy.

Bone was released from jail on Thursday after posting a $4,000 bond.

