Police: Active investigation closes section of Highway 17 Business near Surfside Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department said officers are on the scene of an active investigation in the area of Surfside Beach.

The HCPD said at around 9:10 p.m. Sunday that Highway 17 Business near 17th Avenue North is closed to traffic in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes and stay away from the area.

Those nearby may also see HCPD officers as well as troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details about the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

