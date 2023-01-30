Missing 37-year-old man with mental health issues last seen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 37-year-old man known to spend time in Myrtle Beach has been reported missing according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing by his family on Sunday when they had not heard from him in three days, according to police.

Bailey’s family said he has mental health issues and spends his time in the Downtown Myrtle Beach area.

