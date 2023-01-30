Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Missing 37-year-old man with mental health issues last seen in Myrtle Beach

Tommy Bailey
Tommy Bailey(Amy Jackson)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 37-year-old man known to spend time in Myrtle Beach has been reported missing according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing by his family on Sunday when they had not heard from him in three days, according to police.

Bailey’s family said he has mental health issues and spends his time in the Downtown Myrtle Beach area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
SLED takes over investigation after barricade situation ‘resolved’ in Surfside Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire

Latest News

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win
Gloomy week ahead
FIRST ALERT: Goodbye sunshine and hello cloudy skies