Man flown to hospital after being shot in back in Scotland County, deputies say

Shooting reported in Alderson Friday evening.
Shooting reported in Alderson Friday evening.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

Deputies responded on Sunday to Main Street where they found a man who had been shot in the back.

Authorities said the victim could not provide a lot of information at the scene. He ended up being flown to a hospital.

Detectives said they are following several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

