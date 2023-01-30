Man flown to hospital after being shot in back in Scotland County, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

Deputies responded on Sunday to Main Street where they found a man who had been shot in the back.

Authorities said the victim could not provide a lot of information at the scene. He ended up being flown to a hospital.

Detectives said they are following several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385.

