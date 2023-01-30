Submit a Tip
HCFR: 1 hurt in crash involving flipped over dump truck in Bucksport area

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 1 p.m. Monday to a crash involving an overturned dump truck in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a dump truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The agency said lanes are blocked Monday afternoon in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road because of an overturned dump truck.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

