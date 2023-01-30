HCFR: 1 hurt in crash involving flipped over dump truck in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a dump truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The agency said lanes are blocked Monday afternoon in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road because of an overturned dump truck.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

