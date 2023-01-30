Submit a Tip
Have a taste of relaxation at Duplin Winery

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Uncork the sweeter side of Myrtle Beach at Duplin Winery, makers of America’s favorite Muscadine wine.

Kick back with a glass of something cool, sweet and easy, or gather some friends for a wine tasting.

Their wine tastings let you sample at least ten preselected Duplin wines while one of their associates will walk you through the flavors and history of each wine.

To participate you must be at least 21 years old. ID is required.

For those under 21, sample some of their delicious Alcohol-Free Sweetzers for a sweet, frozen treat!

