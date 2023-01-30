Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former Ft. Dorchester teammates Dunlap, Quinn to meet in the Super Bowl

Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn have been linked together ever since their time at Fort Dorchester.
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn have been linked together ever since their time at Fort Dorchester.

Both were top recruits coming out of high school, Dunlap going to Florida and Quinn playing at North Carolina.

Both were early round picks in the NFL Draft with Dunlap going in the 2nd round to the Bengals and Quinn taken in the first round by the Rams.

The duo comes back to the Lowcountry every offseason and jointly host a kids camp at their alma mater.

Both have been among the best defensive linemen in the game since coming into the league. Quinn has 102 sacks in his career, good enough for 36th all-time while Dunlap has 100 sacks in his career, which puts him in 40th place.

Both have been trying to reach the Super Bowl since getting into the league.

Now, they’ll each make the trip and they’ll face off against each other.

Quinn’s Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to advance to the big game while Dunlap’s Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Title game.

One of them will get their first championship ring in two weeks, while the other will have to wait at least one more year.

Other state ties to the big game include Cross alum Rod Wilson, a defensive coach for the Chiefs, who will look for his 2nd Super Bowl ring with Kansas City.

The Eagles will have SC State alum Javon Hargrave on their roster along with former Clemson star K’Von Wallace.

Philadelphia also has West Ashley alum Brett Toth on the roster on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Super Bowl will be played in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

