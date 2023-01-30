FIRST ALERT: Showers, fog & clouds around today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a gross morning commute. Parents, make sure the kids have the rain gear ready to go before they head off to school today.

TODAY

We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, dense fog and plenty of showers around the area. Take your time as you step out the door this morning. While there are some breaks in the rain, the fog will linger through the morning commute. If it’s not the off & on showers for your drive to work, it’s the fog that will be another issue to add to the morning drive.

Plenty of clouds, fog and rain for the morning commute. Take your time! (WMBF)

We will hold on to rain chances through the middle of the day today. As the low pressure system moves offshore and into the Atlantic, we will begin to slowly see the rain move away from both the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Clouds will linger through the day today as highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rain will come to an end by the middle of the day and into the early afternoon hours.

Clouds, rain and cool temperatures continue for the morning commute. (WMBF)

We will hold onto an isolated shower through the afternoon and evening commute. Temperatures today will be very dependent on when the rain ends and if there’s any break in the clouds. Based off the morning data, it doesn’t look like any breaks in the clouds arrives until later this evening.

Clouds will continue but an isolated shower chance will be around for the afternoon. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

While the rain chances end, temperatures will fall slowly tonight. More clouds around will keep temperatures mild with the upper 40s to lower 50s. Even with clouds around, we will watch out for patchy dense fog for the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning.

Expect fog to develop tonight and into Tuesday morning. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Let’s be honest. This forecast pattern is as gloomy as it can get. If it’s not raining this week, it’s mostly cloudy and just dreary. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low-mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We will hold onto a 20% chance of a shower tomorrow throughout the day, but our rain chances Tuesday should be the lowest we will see until the weekend.

Even with low rain chances, plenty of clouds will continue for tomorrow. (WMBF)

ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD

A strong area of high pressure will be locked over the Caribbean through the week. In addition to that, an area of high pressure is also parked over the Great Lakes region. This will mean that an active storm track of multiple impulses will ride right in between both of those areas. One weak surface low on Tuesday night and into Wednesday will bring another round of showers through the middle of the week.

It's an active week with the best rain chances today, followed by another system Tuesday night into Wednesday and then Thursday night into Friday. (WMBF)

An additional low pressure system will develop and bring a round of rain Thursday into Friday. Right now, the highest amount of rain looks to come from this system. It’s too early for specifics but the latest data does suggest a better chance for showers Thursday night and into the morning hours on Friday. Behind that system, finally enters drier air but colder, just in time for the weekend.

When all is said and done this week, it’s likely we see 1-2″ of rain for the entire area. Locally higher amounts are expected.

