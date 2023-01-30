Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Goodbye sunshine and hello cloudy skies

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a gloomy and active week of weather.

TONIGHT

While the rain chances end, temperatures will fall slowly tonight. More clouds around will keep temperatures mild with the upper 40s to lower 50s. Even with clouds around, we will watch out for patchy dense fog for the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW

Let’s be honest. This forecast pattern is as gloomy as it can get. If it’s not raining this week, it’s mostly cloudy and just dreary. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low-mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We will hold onto a 20% chance of a shower tomorrow throughout the day, but our rain chances Tuesday should be the lowest we will see until the weekend.

CLOUDY SKIES AND RAIN CHANCES STICKING AROUND

A strong area of high pressure will be locked over the Caribbean through the week. In addition to that, an area of high pressure is also parked over the Great Lakes region. This will mean that an active storm track of multiple impulses will ride right in between both of those areas. One weak surface low on Tuesday night and into Wednesday will bring another round of showers through the middle of the week.

INTO THE WEEKEND

An additional low pressure system will develop and bring a round of rain Thursday into Friday. Right now, the highest amount of rain looks to come from this system. It’s too early for specifics but the latest data does suggest a better chance for showers Thursday night and into the morning hours on Friday. Behind that system, finally enters drier air but colder, just in time for the weekend.

