Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets.
The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved.
For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is expected to be $1.4 million.
The Capital Improvement Fund will cover the nearly $1.5 million price tag to repave city-owned roads.
Below is a list of roads that will be repaved:
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways:
- Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street
- Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North
- Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive
- Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road
- Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street
- Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway
- Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to End
- White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue
- Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway
- 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
City of Myrtle Beach Roadways:
- Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway
- Patterson Drive, from Wildwood to Wildwood
- Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South
- Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue
- Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island to Pine Island
- Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway
The exact dates of the repaving have not been released yet.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.