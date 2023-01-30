Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets.

The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved.

The city of Myrtle Beach released information on the roads that crews will repave starting in the spring. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is expected to be $1.4 million.

The Capital Improvement Fund will cover the nearly $1.5 million price tag to repave city-owned roads.

Below is a list of roads that will be repaved:

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways:

Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street

Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North

Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive

Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road

Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street

Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway

Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to End

White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue

Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway

75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

City of Myrtle Beach Roadways:

Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway

Patterson Drive, from Wildwood to Wildwood

Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South

Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue

Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island to Pine Island

Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway

The exact dates of the repaving have not been released yet.

