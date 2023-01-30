Submit a Tip
Crews to begin repaving several Myrtle Beach roads starting in spring

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach(Madison Martin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In a few months, drivers will notice a smoother ride on some Myrtle Beach streets.

The city said starting in spring, several roads will be repaved.

The city of Myrtle Beach released information on the roads that crews will repave starting in...
The city of Myrtle Beach released information on the roads that crews will repave starting in the spring.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

For those that are state-owned, the Horry County Transportation Committee will cover the cost of repaving which is expected to be $1.4 million.

The Capital Improvement Fund will cover the nearly $1.5 million price tag to repave city-owned roads.

Below is a list of roads that will be repaved:

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways:

  • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street
  • Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North
  • Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive
  • Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road
  • Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street
  • Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway
  • Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to End
  • White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue
  • Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway
  • 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

City of Myrtle Beach Roadways:

  • Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway
  • Patterson Drive, from Wildwood to Wildwood
  • Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South
  • Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue
  • Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island to Pine Island
  • Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway

The exact dates of the repaving have not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

