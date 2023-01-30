Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation’ in Surfside Beach area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 39-year-old man died from his injuries after an hours-long barricade situation in Surfside late Sunday night.

39-year-old Hendrix Herschel Washington died from injuries on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. Washington, originally from Charleston, was living in the Conway area.

An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

State authorities are now taking over an investigation that resulted in a person barricading themselves in the Surfside Beach area.

Officers were first in the area Sunday night as someone fired a weapon at some point during the incident before barricading themselves.

Police then worked to try and de-escalate the situation, but gunfire then broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

“They’ve put tear gas in there, and they’ve given him so many opportunities to come out. They brought his mother here to talk to him and he’s still not coming out,” said witness Theresa DiPietro during the standoff.

EARLIER DETAILS:



One #HCPD officer sustained minor injuries from shrapnel at the beginning of the incident.



That officer has already been discharged from an area hospital.



No further information is currently available. We will defer to SLED at this point. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 30, 2023

At around 3:15 a.m. Monday, the Horry County Police Department said the incident was “resolved” after several hours in the area of 17th Avenue North. The department went on to say that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will now be taking over the investigation.

HCPD added that an officer had minor injuries from shrapnel at the beginning of the incident. The officer has already been released from the hospital.

WMBF News reporter Makayla Evans was at the scene and said after the situation was “resolved” she could see investigators looking into a room at the Road Side Inn, which is near the Ocean Lakes Campground.

The Surfside Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are among other agencies who assisted at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.