Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor woman followed her gut feeling to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, leading to a $500,000 win.

The woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501 East, she went inside and bought a $10 ‘$500,000 Multiplier Money game’ scratch-off ticket

As she began scratching the ticket she revealed what she initially thought was a $500 win, as she continued to scratch she discovered the prize money had more zeroes. Her hands began shaking as she learned she had just won $500,000.

“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” she said.

With her prize money, she said she plans on buying a new home.

Her odds to win the half million was 1 in 660,000.

Aynor Food Mart received a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

