AG files petition for S.C. Supreme Court to rehear ruling on 6 week abortion ban

(Mary Green)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s top attorney wants the state’s highest court to rehear its ruling on the six-week abortion ban.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled on the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act.” It banned most abortions after six weeks, allowing for limited exceptions at that point.

RELATED COVERAGE | S.C. Supreme Court strikes down state’s six-week abortion ban

In the 3-2 decision, the court ruled the six-week ban violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy, finding that the right extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson disagreed with the decision.

“Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion,” Wilson said in a statement.

It’s not clear when the state Supreme Court will make a decision whether to rehear the ruling.

