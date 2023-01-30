Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 adults, 3 juveniles accused of stealing more than $4K in LEGO from Target

Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow...
Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson (left) and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow (right) were charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection to the incident on Sunday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police arrested multiple people on Sunday night after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 in LEGO sets from the Target on Westport Road.

Two adults, 35-year-old Sierra Alexander, also known as Sierra D. Davidson, and 19-year-old Je’Vaeh I. Kenslow were charged with shoplifting and unlawful transaction with a minor in connection to the incident on Sunday night.

Three other juveniles were also listed as accomplices in the theft, police said.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to the Target store on Westport Road by a loss prevention team who saw the listed subjects shoplifting.

Police were told the subjects had baskets full of LEGO sets, went past cashiers and left the store without paying. The LEGO sets were then loaded into a vehicle and the individuals attempted to leave the store.

Loss prevention staff at Target told police the subjects had taken 23 LEGO sets worth around $4,853.45.

Officers arrived and found Alexander as the driver of the listed vehicle, which was boxed in on the side of the store.

According to the report, her vehicle also had a temporary license plate flipped up in an attempt to hide the registration number.

Police said Alexander was also unable to provide insurance for her vehicle.

Alexander was also charged with improper display of registration plates and failure to own required insurance.

The two adults were booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, while the three juveniles were taken to the Youth Transition Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence in the Surfside Beach area after police said shots were fired during a...
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
An investigation is underway into how a house fire started in Garden City where two people were...
Coroner’s office identifies man, woman killed in Garden City house fire
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Kimberly Bone
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
Aynor woman’s ‘gut feeling’ to buy lottery ticket leads to $500K win

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Good Day Cafe owner starts nonprofit for those with Alzheimer’s
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
Mining company Rio Tinto issued an apology on Monday saying it was supporting state government...
A tiny, potentially deadly radioactive capsule is missing in Australia
‘Doppelganger murder’: Woman accused of killing Instagram lookalike in plot to fake her own death
Frank Reich spoke to members of the media for the first time on Tuesday at Bank of America...
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich