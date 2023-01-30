Submit a Tip
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins.

The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.

All proceeds benefit the Substitutes for Santa, an annual event hosted by GSYP every December to give local children a Christmas. 

There will also be live entertainment from Marcus Cannon.

Learn more and buy tickets here.

