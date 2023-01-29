Submit a Tip
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase, deputies say

A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, a teen was killed on Sunday morning during a vehicle pursuit with a deputy.

Investigators say the deputy began the pursuit around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at a closed Dollar General store located on Highway 1 south between Elgin and Lugoff.

A Kershaw deputy approached the cars at the store, and one of the vehicles drove away at a fast speed toward Lugoff.

The deputy then got back inside his car and attempted to follow the driver.

Officials say the deputy almost caught up with the car when the driver made a sudden left turn onto Richardson Blvd and crashed into a wooded area and hit a large tree.

The 17-year-old did not survive the crash and was the only occupant of the car.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducted an investigation into the accident.

Investigators say they are not sure why the teen chose to drive away and lead the deputy on a chase.

The victim has not been identified by the coroner’s office as of yet.

