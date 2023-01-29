Submit a Tip
Suspect arrested in Williamsburg Co. shootings that killed 2, hurt 2

Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says the man wanted in connection with a pair of shootings is in custody.

Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, wa wanted in connection to the shootings that killed two people in one community and injured two others in the Kingstree area.

Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale area to a report of gunshot victims lying on the road. When they arrived, they found two people who had died from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office was also called out to the Kingstree area for another shooting. This shooting took place on Acadian Lane and left two people hurt. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation.

Deputies have not yet released additional details about Cooper’s arrest.

