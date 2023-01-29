Submit a Tip
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found Bennett intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated back-to-back national championships.

