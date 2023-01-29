FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering through our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week.

TODAY

For those heading off the church this morning, you’ll need a jacket. We start off the day with morning lows in the upper 30s in the Pee Dee and low 40s inland. Temperatures are going to be bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. The weather is going to be quiet with partly cloudy skies, however that’s going to change tonight.

Warmer Sunday ahead (WMBF)

TONIGHT

A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening between 8pm to 10pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.

Rain arrives tonight (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Keep those umbrellas handy on your way to work. Showers are going to stick around this morning, the rain is going to wrap up shortly after lunchtime. Temperatures are going to stay mid 60s.

Rain ending tomorrow (WMBF)

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN

As the the storm system exits our area Monday afternoon, we’re preparing for another storm system that will us a prolong period for rain chances for the rest of the week. A stationary front will lift slowly across the Carolinas by Wednesday. This will enough moisture to cause scattered showers across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Since the storm is slow moving, this will keep our rain chances sticking around for the rest of the work week.

Active weather later this week (WMBF)

