Family, community mourns victims killed in Robeson County triple homicide

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - Saturday marked a time to mourn for the small town of Red Springs.

Residents gathered at the community basketball court to remember three people killed in a shooting earlier this week.

The court off 8th Avenue was filled with people carrying balloons. In the middle of the court was a table filled with candles and photos of the three victims: Donald Williams, Sierra Wherry and James Beauregard.

There were five different colors on each balloon; those were: blue, orange, red, black, and purple.

Blue, purple and red represent the three victims, while black represents the community of Red Springs and orange is the color associated with gun violence awareness.

Family and friends shed tears and shared memories of who Williams, Wherry and Beauregard were.

“I’ve never seen something like this ever happen before; this is basically family,” said Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson.

“It was definitely heartbreaking, especially when it hit close to home,” added Tyrone Bethune. “You never expect for things to happen in your community, but it is nice to see the community come together and remember these individuals.”

Henderson added Saturday marked only the start of the healing process for everyone else in the community.

“Hopefully this is part of our healing process for the town as well as for the family,” said Henderson. “To reach out to them and let them know they are not alone. They are cared for and loved by the community as well.”

A celebration of life for all three victims is planned for next weekend.

