2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘connected’ Williamsburg Co. shootings; suspect sought

Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office in connection to the shootings.
Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are looking for the man they say is responsible for two Saturday shooting in Williamsburg County.

Shown Lorenzo Cooper, 36, is wanted by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shootings.

Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Bloomingvale area in reference to people lying on the road with gunshot wounds.

When they arrived, they found two people who died because of their injuries.

The sheriff’s office was also called out to the Kingstree area for another shooting. This shooting took place on Acadian Lane and left two people hurt. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone who sees Cooper or knows where he may be is asked to call 911. Deputies say you should not approach him, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

