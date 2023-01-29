Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road.

Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

