Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road.

Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

