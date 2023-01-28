Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

VIDEO: Good Samaritan, police officer helps pull driver out of burning car

A dramatic video shows an officer and bystander pulling a driver out of a burning car. (Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Cody Lee and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An officer and a good Samaritan helped rescue a driver from a burning car Friday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video capturing the dramatic moments on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to KVVU, a white sedan caught fire after the driver crashed into a palm tree near the Venetian and Mirage hotels.

Police said the vehicle fire started with the driver inside, but an officer and a bystander were able to help free the driver.

Las Vegas police said the officer and good Samaritan pulled the driver to safety before the flames intensified and spread to the inside of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident, while the officer was checked for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

Firefighters from Clark County finished extinguishing the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR
Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
Kevin Michael Polich
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Greenville County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week
HCFR
Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area