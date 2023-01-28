Submit a Tip
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck.

The department released the following statement:

“While our review of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident on January 15 is ongoing, we can now provide clarity on a few points.

“The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only. Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties. Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.

“We are continuing to cooperate fully with investigators. Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those who were injured in this tragic accident.”

LeCroy and Willock were killed in a crash Jan. 15 after the Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving crashed on Barrett Shoals Road. LeCroy sped through a curve and hit multiple trees and utility poles. Willock died at the scene, while LeCroy later died at the hospital.

Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

HCFR
Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
Kevin Michael Polich
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Greenville County

.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week
HCFR
Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area