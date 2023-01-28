SLED Chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting’; calls for protestors to remain peaceful, lawful

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel released a statement Friday evening after officials released the video footage of officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols.

Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully.

Nichols died in the hospital 3 days after he was beaten by police officers during a traffic stop on January 7.

Keel’s statement read “Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years.”

He expressed his feelings about Nichols’ death saying “I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too.”

The statement ended with Keel saying protestors should remain “peaceful and lawful.”

Read the full statement below.

“The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is shocking and disgusting.

Police officers must be held to the highest standard. The unspeakable actions of these officers erase the many positive strides law enforcement has made in communities across the country in recent years.

Police officers who choose to betray the oath they are sworn to uphold should be criminally charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Law enforcement is an honorable profession, but the actions of these five officers tarnish the badge of every officer who is committed to policing with professionalism, integrity, respect, and compassion.

I understand that people are upset. I am upset, too.

I fully support your right to protest peacefully so that your voices can be heard. I urge any protest to remain peaceful and lawful.

I commit to you that the law enforcement community in South Carolina will continue to build positive relationships with the communities we serve. Any officer who breaks the law will be held accountable.”

