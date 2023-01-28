Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring.

The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor.

The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads will be covered by the Horry County Transporation Committee, while the nearly $1.5 million cost for city-owned roads will be paid for by the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.

No specific dates for the project were given.

Below is a list of roads that are part of the project:

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways

Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street

Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North

Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive

Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road

Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street

Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway

Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to Street End

White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue

Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway

75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

City of Myrtle Beach Roadways

Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway

Patterson Drive, from Wildwood Dunes Trail to Wildwood Dunes Trail

Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South

Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue

Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island Road to Pine Island Road

Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway

