Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring.

The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor.

The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads will be covered by the Horry County Transporation Committee, while the nearly $1.5 million cost for city-owned roads will be paid for by the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.

No specific dates for the project were given.

Below is a list of roads that are part of the project:

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways

  • Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street
  • Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North
  • Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive
  • Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road
  • Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street
  • Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway
  • Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to Street End
  • White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue
  • Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway
  • 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

City of Myrtle Beach Roadways

  • Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway
  • Patterson Drive, from Wildwood Dunes Trail to Wildwood Dunes Trail
  • Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South
  • Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue
  • Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island Road to Pine Island Road
  • Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
  • 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

