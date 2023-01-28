Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring.
The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor.
The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads will be covered by the Horry County Transporation Committee, while the nearly $1.5 million cost for city-owned roads will be paid for by the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.
No specific dates for the project were given.
Below is a list of roads that are part of the project:
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Roadways
- Acline Avenue, from Nance Street to White Street
- Calhoun Road, from Longleaf Drive to 63rd Avenue North
- Canterbury Lane, from Calhoun Road to Country Club Drive
- Little River Road, from 38th Avenue North to Pinewood Road
- Nance Street, from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Canal Street
- Pinewood Road, from Little River Road to North Kings Highway
- Talbot Circle, from Ninth Avenue South to Street End
- White Street, from Acline Avenue to Mr. Joe White Avenue
- Ninth Avenue South, from Highway 15 to Kings Highway
- 75th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 74th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 73rd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 72nd Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 70th Avenue North, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 20th Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 21st Avenue South, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
City of Myrtle Beach Roadways
- Executive Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Robert Grissom Parkway
- Patterson Drive, from Wildwood Dunes Trail to Wildwood Dunes Trail
- Pridgen Road, from Highway 15 to 17th Avenue South
- Stockholder Avenue, from Seaboard Street to Executive Avenue
- Stuart Square Circle, from Pine Island Road to Pine Island Road
- Wildwood Dunes Trail, from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard
- 79th Avenue North, from 17 Bypass to Kings Highway
