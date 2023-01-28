Submit a Tip
Protestors march along I-55 bridge following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop footage

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-55 bridge was shut down both ways due to protestors Friday night.

This comes after the city released footage showing the traffic stop conducted on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols that consequently led to his death on Jan. 10.

MPD issued a traffic alert shortly after the footage was publicized as crowds marched along the Memphis-Arkansas bridge, blocking all traffic.

Protestors eventually moved from the roadways into Downtown, where they slowly dissipated into the night.

Antonio Cathey was one of dozens who showed up to voice solidarity for Tyre.

“We’re out here to let people know that we need justice, and we need it now. The city leaders and officials need to wake up and realize that this could also happen to one of their children,” he said.

Action News 5 crews on the scene observed peace amongst the crowds Friday night, despite widespread concerns over civil unrest following the release of the traffic stop footage.

“We want to respect the family’s wishes, and our prayers and deep condolences go out to the family,” Cathey said. “We want to continue to respect their wishes and make this thing as peaceful as possible... we never intended to tear up this city.”

