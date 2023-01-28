Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.(Source: WWNY)
By Jeff Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Police in New York say multiple people have died in a crash this weekend.

WWNY reports the collision happened at about 6 a.m. Saturday on State Route 37 in the Louisville area between a box truck and an express bus.

New York State Police said six people died in the head-on crash with one person in critical condition and two others suffering serious injuries.

Authorities said the victims were all adults. Fifteen people were on the bus at the time of the crash and one person was inside the truck.

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.(Source: WWNY)

Officials described the crash scene as “gruesome,” but said emergency crews did an amazing job in assisting the victims.

According to St. Lawrence County, it initiated a mass casualty plan when it came to its emergency response, sending 15 ambulances to the crash scene.

Authorities said there was snow and bad visibility in the area early Saturday morning.

New York State Police did not immediately identify those involved in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCFR
Coast Guard suspends search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
Kevin Michael Polich
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with sex crimes involving minor in Greenville County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump kicks off 2024 bid; visits SC State House