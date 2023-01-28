Horry County deputies arrest, charge man for sexual exploitation of a minor
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County deputies received a tip that led them to arrest a man for sexually exploiting minors.
HCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity coming from a specific phone.
Investigators were able to connect the phone line to 30-year-old Mason Edward Carter.
Law enforcement then secured arrest warrants and brought Carter in. He now faces two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
