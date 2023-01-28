Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Horrible’: Man arrested for sexually abusing dog

The Alexandria Police Department says it has arrested a man for sexually abusing an animal. (Source: KALB)
By KALB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with animal abuse.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, 23-year-old Noah Tomlin was taken into custody after he sexually abused an animal this week.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday night and lasted about two minutes, as reported by KALB.

Tomlin approached a pit bull in a neighborhood that evening tethered with a heavy chain and forced the dog to perform oral sex on him, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Authorities said Tomlin was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish jail. The 23-year-old is facing one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Representatives with the Humane Society of Louisiana said the incident was captured on video and that it has offered to pay for a veterinary exam for the dog. The team said it is also helping the owner protect their dog in the future.

“We are grateful to the person who filmed this horrible crime and the work of our volunteer investigators and the Alexandria Police Department for their roles in identifying the suspect and making a swift arrest,” said Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. “These crimes need to be dealt with harshly to deter future similar criminal activity.”

Alexandria police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Gaurd says
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
Kimberly Bone
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
Jalen Amari Campbell
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
Trevor Seward was found guilty of shooting and killing Irene Pressley (source: Williamsbug...
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery

Latest News

VIDEO: Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
.
VIDEO: HCS families raise concerns over bus laws
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Man arrested in Robeson County triple murder faces new charges, records show
VIDEO: Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson
VIDEO: History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations