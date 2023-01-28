FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First half of the weekend, we’ll be sunny and quiet but that will change tomorrow tonight.

TODAY

Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day. Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.

TONIGHT

Clouds are going to slowly build throughout the evening. Temperatures will remain chilly tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s in the Grand Strand.

TOMORROW

The clouds will be on the increase early Sunday, turning overcast through the morning. The good news despite the clouds, rain chances will hold off until late Sunday evening. Temperatures turn warmer Sunday, pushing into the mid-60s through the afternoon. We’ll begin to see showers shortly after sunset with the rain turning heavy and steady at times overnight. We’ll keep the rain going into Monday morning, slowly clearing by lunchtime Monday.

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

As the the storm system exits our area Monday afternoon, we’re preparing for another storm system that will us a prolong period for rain chances for the rest of the week. A stationary front will lift slowly across the Carolinas by Wednesday. This will enough moisture to cause scattered showers across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Since the storm is slow moving, this will keep our rain chances sticking around for the rest of the work week.

