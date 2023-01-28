Submit a Tip
66-year-old dies in Dillon motorcycle crash, SCHP says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a person in Dillon died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. when the 66-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Dothan Road near SC-34. The driver lost control of the 2007 BMW motorcycle and crashed.

The driver died on the scene.

SHCP is investigating.

