Warrants: 78-year-old woman accused of lying, concealing alleged murder committed by grandson

Ryan Woodruff, Edna Daniels
Ryan Woodruff, Edna Daniels(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies have made a second arrest in connection to a murder in the Greentown community early Wednesday morning.

Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Edna Faye Daniels, 78, of Georgetown, was arrested on Friday after law enforcement was able to prove that she assisted in concealing the murder.

Deputies also arrested Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, following the fatal shooting earlier this week. Woodruff was out on bond while awaiting trial for a double murder back in 2021.

Police reports confirm Daniels is Woodruff’s grandmother.

Warrants state Daniels knowingly and willfully gave false information to investigators multiple times while being questioned about the murder, which took place in her home. Daniels also assisted in concealing the murder committed by her grandson.

Daniels is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing and faces charges including obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” said Sheriff Weaver.

